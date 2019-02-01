Mavericks' Trey Burke: Mavs debut put on hold

Burke will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, given that he and the other two former Knicks players traded to Dallas are undergoing physicals today, Burke will not travel with the team to Cleveland. Chances are Burke and the others will be set to play their first game in a Mavericks uniform in Wednesday's home game against Charlotte, although Burke's fit in the team's rotation, given the presence of both Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris, is uncertain at this time.