Mavericks' Trey Burke: Mavs debut put on hold
Burke will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, given that he and the other two former Knicks players traded to Dallas are undergoing physicals today, Burke will not travel with the team to Cleveland. Chances are Burke and the others will be set to play their first game in a Mavericks uniform in Wednesday's home game against Charlotte, although Burke's fit in the team's rotation, given the presence of both Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris, is uncertain at this time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Headed to Dallas•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Finishes with 16 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Joins starting lineup Monday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Offers lift after Ntilikina's exit•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Expected to see increase in role•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...