Dallas lists Burke as out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The Mavericks' decision to rule Burke out a day in advance perhaps suggests that he'll return to Dallas rather than traveling with the team to Denver for the final contest of the three-game road trip. After Luka Doncic (quadriceps) returned from a one-game absence to play the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday in Houston, Burke predictably saw his role decline, playing a season-low nine minutes in the 113-100 victory.