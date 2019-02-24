Mavericks' Trey Burke: Pours in 20 points off the bench
Burke turned in 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Jazz.
Burke logged his best stat line yet with his new team on Saturday, and it appears that he's one of the prime candidates to benefit from Dennis Smith Jr's departure. Although Jalen Brunson has a firm grip on the starting role at the two, Burke's effort on Saturday proved that he's going to be a key contributor in the backcourt in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Full line in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Limited role in team debut•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Will be in uniform Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Mavs debut put on hold•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Headed to Dallas•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Finishes with 16 points Wednesday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...