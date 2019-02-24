Mavericks' Trey Burke: Pours in 20 points off the bench

Burke turned in 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Jazz.

Burke logged his best stat line yet with his new team on Saturday, and it appears that he's one of the prime candidates to benefit from Dennis Smith Jr's departure. Although Jalen Brunson has a firm grip on the starting role at the two, Burke's effort on Saturday proved that he's going to be a key contributor in the backcourt in the second half of the season.