Burke is probable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Clippers due to a sprained left ankle.
Burke sprained his ankle in the Game 1 loss, but he's still expected to play. He struggled Monday, going just 1-for-5 from the field for two points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 20 minutes.
