Burke (ankle) is probable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burke continues to nurse a left ankle injury, but it hasn't caused him to miss any time recently. In the Round 1 series, Burke is averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.0 minutes.