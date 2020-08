Burke is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers due to a sprained left ankle, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Burke has been dealing with the ankle for a few days now, but it certainly did not appear to affect him in Game 4, when he posted a playoff-high 25 points, to go with five rebounds, two steals, and one assist, in 37 minutes of action. Barring a setback, expect Burke to be available Tuesday night.