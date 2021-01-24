Burke tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three steals, one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' 133-108 loss to the Rockets.

Burke has found his niche as a bench scorer for the depleted Mavericks of late, hitting double digits in the points in six of the last eight games. The 28-year-old has received 20-plus minutes in each of those contests, but he may have to sacrifice some playing time once all of Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber clear the NBA's health and safety protocols. All four players could be back at some point within the next week, so Burke's usefulness in 12-team leagues looks like it may have an expiration date.