Burke (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

One of several banged-up Mavs, Burke continues to deal with a sprained left ankle, which has hampered him for the last several days. Burke played through the injury in Tuesday's Game 5, finishing with 15 points and two assists in 29 minutes as the starting shooting guard.