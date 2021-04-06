Burke (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Burke missed just his second game of the season in Monday's win over Utah, and he's once again uncertain for Wednesday's outing. He's averaged just 10.3 minutes per game over the last eight contests, so his absence wouldn't affect the rotation too much.
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Scratched with calf injury•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Adds six off bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Drops 11 off bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Scores five in limited run•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Provides scoring punch off bench•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Drops 22 points off bench•