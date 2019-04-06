Mavericks' Trey Burke: Scores 13 in start

Burke finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and three assists over 30 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Burke drew the start on Friday and turned his 30 minutes into a very modest performance. Still, he's been fairly productive in his last four games with averages of 16.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 boards in 25.8 minutes. In that time, he's hoisted 12 shots per contest. With Dallas in full tank mode, expect Burke to continue to see a solid chunk of minutes and heavy involvement in the offense for the final three games of the season.