Mavericks' Trey Burke: Scores 24 points in Sunday's win

Burke contributed 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime win against the Grizzlies.

Burke has reached double figures in scoring in five straight games while scoring at least 24 points twice during that same span. If Luka Doncic (thigh), who has been sidelined for the last two matchups, misses Tuesday's contest versus the lowly Suns, Burke will likely enjoy a high usage rate offensively once again.