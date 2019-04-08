Mavericks' Trey Burke: Scores 24 points in Sunday's win
Burke contributed 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime win against the Grizzlies.
Burke has reached double figures in scoring in five straight games while scoring at least 24 points twice during that same span. If Luka Doncic (thigh), who has been sidelined for the last two matchups, misses Tuesday's contest versus the lowly Suns, Burke will likely enjoy a high usage rate offensively once again.
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Scores 13 in start•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Draws spot start•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Another strong scoring effort in win•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Submits top outing with new team•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Another solid offensive output•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Thrives on scoreboard in loss•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...