Burke (ankle) tallied 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime win against the Clippers.

Burke (ankle) drew the start with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) being ruled out just before tipoff. Burke was incredibly efficient, making several big shots down the stretch to help put Dallas in position to earn the win. After managing just two points in the playoff opener, Burke has reached double figures in scoring in three straight and figures to remain very involved going forward in the series.