Burke finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT), one rebound and one assist in eight minutes Monday night against the Timberwolves.

Burke knocked down half of his attempts from the field, scoring five points for the second game in a row. He's been held to single digits in the scoring column in each of his last nine contests, and he's been unable to provide much value in other areas. Burke will need to earn himself more playing time if he wants to get back into the fantasy conversation.