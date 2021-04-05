Burke will not be available for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a sprained left calf.
Burke was not on the Mavs' injury report, so it's possible he picked up the injury during pregame warmups. Regardless, the reserve guard won't be available, freeing up roughly seven-to-10 minutes in the backcourt.
