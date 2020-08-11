Burke will start Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
With Seth Curry (leg) sitting out, Burke will slide in at the two-guard spot next to Luka Doncic. Burke has scored in double-figures four times in the bubble, including a 31-point eruption agains the Rockets in the Mavs' first seeding game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Now coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Starting in place of Curry•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Playing Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Works out in bubble for first time•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Arriving in Orlando on Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Still not in Orlando•