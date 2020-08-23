Burke (ankle) will start at shooting guard Sunday in the Mavericks' Game 4 matchup with the Clippers.

Burke's inclusion in the starting five is more of a surprise than the fact that he's available for the contest, as Dallas had listed him as probable ahead of Sunday's game with a left ankle injury. Rather than filling in his usual role off the bench, Burke will jump into the starting five for only the second time since the season restart after Kristaps Porzingis (knee) was a late scratch. Burke has averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 18.0 minutes per game over the first three contests of the series.