Burke had yet to join the Mavericks for workouts in Orlando as of Monday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In a Zoom conference with the media Saturday, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Burke's arrival in the NBA bubble has been delayed due to "logistics," according to Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. The veteran guard is expected to report to Orlando within the next few days, but he'll have to first complete a quarantine process that includes two consecutive negative COVID-19 test results before he's allowed to take part in practices. Burke will likely be in store for a depth role with Dallas during the season restart and may not be a regular member of Carlisle's rotation.