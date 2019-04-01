Mavericks' Trey Burke: Submits top outing with new team

Burke supplied a team-high 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with eight assists in 31 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 106-103 win over the Thunder.

With Luka Doncic (thigh) sitting out, Burke stepped up to provide Dallas with another play-making option out of the backcourt, establish new personal bests as a Maverick in the points and assists columns. Dallas doesn't expect to have Doncic available for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday versus Philadelphia, making Burke an interesting punt play in DFS contests.