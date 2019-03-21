Mavericks' Trey Burke: Thrives on scoreboard in loss
Burke registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 22 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Burke's production continues to enjoy additional spikes along the lines of Wednesday's, as he's now posted four double-digit scoring efforts since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old's playing time has been hard to trust, however, as he's logged minutes in the teens or lower in six other games during that span as well. Burke's aforementioned quartet of productive performances have come with an allotment of at least 18 minutes, but it remains to be seen if coach Rick Carlisle continues to keep the former Knick's second-unit role in flux.
