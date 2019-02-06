Mavericks' Trey Burke: Will be in uniform Wednesday

Burke (not injury related) will be available Wednesday against the Hornets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Burke has been out for the past two games while waiting for trade formalities to be completed. He'll be set to play Wednesday, though it's not clear what sort of role he'll have with the Mavericks, as coach Rick Carlisle has shown a liking for Jalen Brunson as backup point guard.