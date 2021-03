Bey was recalled from the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.

Bey spent time with the Long Island Nets and the Stars during the four-week G League bubble, but he'll rejoin the parent club after the All-Star break. Across his 13 G League appearances this year, Bey averaged 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds over 26.8 minutes per game. He's unlikely to have a significant role for the Mavericks going forward.