Bey was recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday and transferred him to the Salt Lake City Stars.

The G League season is being played in a bubble for four weeks, and only 18 teams are there. The Mavericks' affiliate, the Texas Legends, opted not to bring a team. NBA teams without an NBA G League affiliate can assign roster players and transfer two-way players using the league's flexible assignment and two-way rules.