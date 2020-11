Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that Bey will be signed to a two-way contract, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bey, the 36th overall pick in Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft, will join undrafted rookie Nate Hinton as the Mavericks' two two-way players in 2020-21. Per the terms of his deal, Bey will be eligible to suit up with the Mavericks in up to 50 games during the upcoming season, but he's unlikely to be a regular factor in Dallas' rotation.