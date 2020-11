Bey was selected by the Mavericks with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The pick initially belonged to the 76ers, but it was sent to the Mavs as part of the Josh Richardson/Seth Curry swap. Bey, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has excellent size at 6-7, and he's one of the best pound-for-pound rebounders in the class. Bey flashed an improved three-point shot as a junior last season, but he had just 31 attempts in 31 games.