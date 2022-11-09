Dorsey posted 11 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-122 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Dorsey posted a team-low -13 plus-minus. Dorsey has now started the season shooting 7-of-27 from the field and 3-of-12 from three through two games.