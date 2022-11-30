Dorsey tallied 39 points (10-21 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 win over the Hustle.

Dorsey has now hit at least five threes in consecutive games. While he only converted on one-of-nine two-point shots, his shooting from range was more than sufficient. Dorsey posted a team-high plus-21 mark in Tuesday's win.