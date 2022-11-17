Dorsey recorded 30 points (7-15, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Dorsey's overall efficiency numbers don't stand out, but his ability to get to and convert at the free-throw line helped him post a game-high in points. Dorsey has proven to be one of the best high-volume scorers on the Legends.