Dorsey posted 26 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 143-132 win over the Vipers.

Dorsey scored his 26 points on just 10 field-goal attempts. While the trio of Dorsey, McKinley Wright and Jaden Hardy combined for 90 points, the Vipers' 143 points were too much to overcome.