Dorsey (illness) tallied 47 points (16-27 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 138-135 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Dorsey hadn't played for the Legends or the Mavericks in the past week while recovering from an illness, but he returned to action with a flourish Tuesday. His 47 points were the most by a G League player in a single game this season. Over his 12 appearances for the Legends on the campaign, Dorsey is averaging 24.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 treys, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.8 minutes.