Dorsey tallied 47 points (16-27 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 138-135 loss to the Squadron.

Dorsey posted a season-high in scoring during his first game back from illness. He also made eight of the Legends' 17 total three-pointers. Dorsey's 47 points were the most scored by any G League player in a single game this season.