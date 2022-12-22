Dorsey recorded 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over the Long Island Nets.

Dorsey combined for 12 three-pointers made with Tyler Hall but didn't contribute much outside of his scoring. However, his game-high 26 points helped him post a plus-25 point differential.