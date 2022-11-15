Dorsey posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Saturday's 129-103 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Dorsey's five threes were tied for a team-high with Jaden Hardy. Dorsey overcame his recent efficiency struggles as he shot above 50 percent from the field, three-point range and free-throw line during Friday's win.