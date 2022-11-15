Dorsey posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Saturday's 129-103 win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Dorsey's five threes were tied for a team-high with Jaden Hardy. Dorsey overcame his recent efficiency struggles as he shot above 50 percent from the field, three-point range and free-throw line during Friday's win.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tyler Dorsey: Efficiency struggles continue•
-
Mavericks' Tyler Dorsey: Struggles with efficiency in win•
-
Mavericks' Tyler Dorsey: Signs two-way contract with Dallas•
-
Tyler Dorsey: Signs with Israeli club•
-
Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Won't get qualifying offer•
-
Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Strong stat line in win•