Dorsey posted 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Raptors 905.

Dorsey posted a game-high 28 points while also making six of the Legnds' 11 three-pointers. Even with Jaden Hardy back in the lineup, Dorsey was the focal point of the team's offense.