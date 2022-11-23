Dorsey tallied 41 points (11-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 141-133 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Dorsey's 41 points on great efficiency were a major catalyst in the Legends scoring 141 points. While he did cough up five turnovers, Dorsey posted a game-high plus-22 mark.