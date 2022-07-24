Dorsey signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on Sunday.

Dorsey spent last season playing for Olympiacos Piraeus and earned Greek Cup MVP honors after leading his squad to the Greek League Title. In EuroLeague action, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.8 points on 51.7 percent shooting across 38 games. He was drafted by the Hawks in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft and was later traded to the Grizzlies. Dorsey has appeared in 104 career NBA games (16 starts), posting 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds across 16.1 minutes.