Dorsey posted 18 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-113 win over the Austin Spurs.

Dorsey led the team in rebounds and added three offensive rebounds. However, the 26-year-old guard had a -10 box plus-minus. Dorsey will need to improve upon his efficiency if he wants to earn more playing time with the Mavericks.