Smith produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls.

Smith spent most of the season toiling in the G League and became available after Houston dropped him. He's a developmental player who shows good floor-spacing potential and encouraging shooting numbers, but his future in Dallas is uncertain. A return to the G League seems the most likely path, though the Mavericks are expected to make several moves that could enhance Smith's fortunes.