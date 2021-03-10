Terry (illness) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Following his callup from the G League's Memphis Hustle over the weekend, Terry showed up on the Mavericks' injury report due to an illness, but he's apparently made a full recovery in advance of the Wednesday's contest. Though Terry is healthy, he's unlikely to be included in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation to begin the second half of the season.
