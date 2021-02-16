Terry notched 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

Terry was one of two Hustle players that scored 17 points, but his impact usually goes beyond the scoring column and such was the case Monday -- he also delivered his first double-double of the campaign while grabbing eight or more rebounds for the second time. Terry might be a reliable scoring threat but needs to do a better job shooting the ball, as he's making just 36.2 percent of his field-goal attempts through his first four games.