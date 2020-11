Terry was selected by the Mavericks with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

It was a long wait for Terry, who many projected could come off the board as high as the late-lottery. Nonetheless, the Stanford product lands in a great basketball situation with one of the up-and-coming teams in the Western Conference. A dynamic off-the-dribble scorer at the college level, Terry could be an immediate offensive boost to the Mavs' bench.