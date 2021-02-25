Terry delivered 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Ignite.

It was another strong shooting performance for Terry, who has now scored at least 15 points in five games in a row. The second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has been one of the Hustle's main scoring threats and is averaging a robust 18.4 points per game through eight contests, while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.