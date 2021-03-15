Terry (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Terry was previously listed as questionable due to illness, but the team has cleared him ahead of Monday's matchup. The guard hasn't seen any action since Jan. 29, and it appears he's on the outside of the rotation looking in at this point.
