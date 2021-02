Terry poured in 23 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against Erie.

Terry has been a consistent scoring threat for the Hustle, hitting 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts while averaging a healthy 17.2 points per game. He has scored at least 15 points in five of his six G League appearances of the campaign while playing 32.8 minutes per tilt.