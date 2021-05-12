Terry (personal) doesn't appear on the Mavericks' official injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Terry has been out since March 17 while tending to an unspecified personal matter, but unless the latest injury report isn't properly updated, the rookie second-round pick looks as though he'll be available for the first time in nearly two months. Even before stepping away from the team, Terry hadn't been included in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, so the 20-year-old won't be a lock to get any run off the bench Wednesday.