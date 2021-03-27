site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' Tyrell Terry: Out Saturday
Terry (personal) is out Saturday against the Pelicans.
Terry will miss yet another game while tending to a personal matter. The 20-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 29.
