Terry supplied 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Terry delivered a strong shooting performance and co-led the Hustle in scoring despite the loss. Terry has scored more than 20 points in back-to-back games, and in fact, this 26-point outing was a new season-high mark for him.