Terry is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Terry hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 29, as he's been in the G League. However, he'll be able to suit up for the Mavericks now that he's back up with the parent club. That said, he may be in street clothes for Wednesday's game, as he's dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness.