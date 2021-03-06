Terry has been recalled from the G League and will play for the Mavericks following the All-Star break, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Terry took advantage of his time in the G League, averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 13 games with the Memphis Hustle. The former second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft will finally get the chance to compete at the NBA level, and he should add depth to the Mavericks' backcourt following the All-Star break.