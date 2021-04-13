site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mavericks-tyrell-terry-remains-sidelined | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Mavericks' Tyrell Terry: Remains sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Terry (personal) remains without a timetable for a return.
Terry has missed about a month due to a personal matter. A timetable on his return remains unclear.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read