Terry delivered 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two steals and a rebound across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against Long Island.

Terry has scored in double digits in all but two games this season and has emerged as a reliable scoring threat for the Hustle. He is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the current campaign.